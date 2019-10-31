Campaign Round-Up: 42 Days to Go

LABOUR
- Defensive campaign launch in Labour-held Battersea. Dominated the headlines today.
- Slogan: “It’s time for real change“
- Topline(s):
- For people, not billionaires.
- Boris will sell off our NHS.
TORIES
- Quiet. Boris visited a hospital in Cambridge.
- Slogan: “Get Brexit Done”
- Topline(s):
- Back Boris for more NHS funding.
LIB DEM
- Digital poster launch.
- Slogan: “Stop Brexit and build a brighter future”
- Topline(s):
- Lib Dems will stop Brexit.
- Jo Swinson could become Prime Minister.
BREXIT PARTY
- Launching tomorrow…
Cut through
- Corbyn launches campaign, wants to take on the elite.
Latest polls:
Ipsos MORI: CON: 41% (+8) LAB: 24% (-) LDEM: 20% (-3) BREX: 7% (-3)
YouGov: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 21% (-2) LDEM: 18% (-) BREX: 13% (+1)
Survation: CON: 34% (+2) LAB: 26% (+2) LDEM: 19% (-2) BREX: 12% (-1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds:
- Tories: 5/6
- No overall: Evens
- Labour: 16/1
- Lib Dems: 66/1