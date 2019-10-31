Bridgen Saves Savage Bitchfight for Bercow’s Last Day

Extraordinary scenes in the House of Commons earlier saw John Bercow launch into a lengthy tirade against Andrew Bridgen after the Leicestershire MP spoke of Bercow’s responses to his numerous complaints against Keith Vaz. A red-faced Bercow suffered humiliation after finishing his six-minute tirade against Bridgen, when it was revealed had he allowed the MP to finish he would have been praised…

The tetchy exchange continued as friend-of-Vaz Bercow slowly steamed in his chair. Well worth a watch…

UPDATE: Bridgen has commented on Twitter: