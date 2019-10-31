Bridgen Saves Savage Bitchfight for Bercow’s Last Day

Extraordinary scenes in the House of Commons earlier saw John Bercow launch into a lengthy tirade against Andrew Bridgen after the Leicestershire MP spoke of Bercow’s responses to his numerous complaints against Keith Vaz. A red-faced Bercow suffered humiliation after finishing his six-minute tirade against Bridgen, when it was revealed had he allowed the MP to finish he would have been praised…
The tetchy exchange continued as friend-of-Vaz Bercow slowly steamed in his chair. Well worth a watch…
UPDATE: Bridgen has commented on Twitter:
I have been the MP for North West Leicestershire for almost 10 years,
I refused to be bullied and intimidated by Speaker Bercow from my first day in the chamber I certainly won’t be bullied and intimidated by him on his last day in the chamber. https://t.co/55nS2mmYCp
— Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) October 31, 2019