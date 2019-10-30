Labour’s First Election Spin Cock Up

Staying on message during an election is the single most important part of any media strategy. It appears Labour have made this job considerably more difficult for them by not actually agreeing a line to take on whether they wanted this election in the first place, and whether they were responsible for it happening. Guido reckons the answer’s fairly obvious in the eyes of the public…

Appearing on GMB, Jon Trickett proudly boasted it was “us that triggered [the general election]”. However earlier this morning on Kay Burley, McDonnell implied Labour had been bounced into it by the Lib Dems and SNP, saying “it was the only choice we had”. Very kind of Labour to set the tone of their campaign so early on…

Tags:
People: /
October 30, 2019 at 9:22 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.