Jared Clings On for Cash Pay-Out

Guido has received a lot of questions as to why colourful Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara is not included on his list of MPs Standing Down at the Next Election. It’s because Jared has yet to announce he actually will be…

O’Mara promised to stand down as an MP in July, only to u-turn on his decision two months later. Perhaps Jared has realised that if he fights and loses his seat he’ll get a hefty ‘Loss of Office Payment’ totalling £13,500, whereas MPs who quit get nothing…

In the meantime, Guido noticed Jared’s now-deleted Twitter handle was up for grabs, so has revived the account for all your Jared updates in one handy place: @jaredomaraMP