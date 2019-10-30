Jared Clings On for Cash Pay-Out

Guido has received a lot of questions as to why colourful Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara is not included on his list of MPs Standing Down at the Next Election. It’s because Jared has yet to announce he actually will be…

O’Mara promised to stand down as an MP in July, only to u-turn on his decision two months later. Perhaps Jared has realised that if he fights and loses his seat he’ll get a hefty ‘Loss of Office Payment’ totalling £13,500, whereas MPs who quit get nothing…

In the meantime, Guido noticed Jared’s now-deleted Twitter handle was up for grabs, so has revived the account for all your Jared updates in one handy place: @jaredomaraMP

People:
October 30, 2019 at 1:53 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.