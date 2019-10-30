Electoral Commission “Monitoring Compliance” of Non-Party Campaigners

The Electoral Commission have just sent us this statement:

“In order to maintain voter confidence, it is important that all parties and campaigners comply with the rules and campaign responsibly. Ahead of final confirmation, we will shortly publish updated guidance for candidates, political parties and non-party campaigners to help them comply, and we will monitor compliance throughout. As in every election, we will share donation reports during the campaign and spending reports after the campaign, so voters can see how parties and campaigners are funded and how they spend their money.”

Following on from this morning’s story about Momentum fundraising in excess of the legal spending limits, without having registered, we put 3 questions to Momentum’s press office:

Can you confirm the position with Electoral Commission registration? Has the Labour Party officially authorised Momentum to spend money as part of their campaign? If not , what do you propose to do with the funds raised over the lower limit? (Was £40,000 in 2017)

No response from the comrades as yet…