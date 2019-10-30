Brexit Party Worried About Leaks

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice has just given a speech to staffers this morning warning to be careful who they speak to “even if you think they’re a friend”. Who could he be talking about?

October 30, 2019 at 10:26 am

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

