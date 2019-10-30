Bercow Has Lost his Bounce

The Speaker of the House of Commons doesn’t just get the freedom to verbally abuse whoever he likes, he gets a very swanky pad in the heart of the Palace of Westminster, with staterooms, a bedroom designed for the monarch to stay in and a private gilded study. Lesser known about Bercow’s pad is it also includes a private sectioned-off part of the Commons’ Terrace as a private space to entertain guests outside. All paid for by the taxpayer of course

For a long time, Bercow’s terrace contained a trampoline (child-sized, of course), however it appears Bercow has given up his exercise routine, propping it up against the wall in advance of his decampment. He’s definitely not going to bounce back now…