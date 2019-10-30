Amber Rudd Not Standing



Capping a bad week for the Rudds, Amber Rudd has told the Evening Standard she will quit the House of Commons next week as a Tory MP after making peace with Boris Johnson. “I’m not finished with politics, I’m just not standing at this election” she had quit the Tories in solidarity with the 21 Conservatives who were sacked from the whip for voting to prevent a no-deal Brexit in September. This was after she swore loyalty to Boris and promised to accept keeping “No Deal” on the table. She has really made some terrible judgement calls lately.. turns out she did end up leaving the party without Boris after all…

She told Joe Murphy “I spoke to the Prime Minister and had a good meeting with him a few days ago, I’m really confident of my position. I will be leaving the House of Commons on perfectly good terms with the Prime Minister and I want him to succeed. Ms Rudd will meet Chief Whip Mark Spencer today and formally ask for the whip back. I’m happy to leave the House of Commons as a Conservative MP”. A Tory source however says “Amber Rudd is one of key people who stopped Brexit happening on October 31. She will not get the whip back.” They wish her well…

UPDATE: No forgiving.