Labour to Back December Election

Reports breaking that Labour will back today’s vote for a December election… if 16 and 17-year-olds can vote. Developing…

Skwawkbox is reporting that Labour will vote for an election on December 12th, however will push for an amendment to the bill allowing 16 and 17-year-olds get the vote. The Electoral Commission have said it would take 6 months to enrol children…

UPDATE: Labour’s statement in full:

Addressing the shadow cabinet this morning, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of the Labour Party, said:
I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table.
We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.
We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.

UPDATE II: Watch Corbyn confirm election in front of a very eagre presidium…

October 29, 2019 at 10:41 am

Diane Abbott tells the Shadow Cabinet…

“The PLP were in the tea room and my office crying about an election saying Jeremy should stand down in 2017. So frankly the PLP can go fuck themselves.”

