Read in Full: Boris’s New Election Bill

Read the text of Boris’s new election bill to be introduced this evening. Whilst Labour will back it, it’s expected they’ll push for a votes at 16 amendment.

1 Early parliamentary general election

(1) An early parliamentary general election is to take place on 12 December 2019 in consequence of the passing of this Act.

(2) That day is to be treated as a polling day appointed under section 2(7) of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011.

(3) This early parliamentary general election is to be treated as taking place in accordance with section 2 of that Act for the purposes of—

(a) section 96A(9) of the Welfare Reform Act 2012 (benefit cap: review), and

(b) section 23(8) of the Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Act 2015 (duty on Secretary of State to publish reports on economic impact on business activities of regulatory provisions).

2 Commencement and short title

(1) This Act comes into force on the day it is passed.

(2) This Act may be cited as the Early Parliamentary General Election Act 2019.