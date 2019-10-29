MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Britain heads for an inevitable general election, MPs are making decisions about their own future career plans. So as the day-to-day politics unfurls, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually-updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…

Speaker

John Bercow, Buckingham

Conservative

Bill Grant, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Caroline Spelman, Meriden

Claire Perry, Devizes

David Jones, Clwyd West

David Tredinnick, Bosworth

Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire

Hugo Swire, East Devon

Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford

Jo Johnson, Orpington

Keith Simpson, Broadland

Mark Field, Cities of London and Westminster

Mark Prisk, Hertford & Stortford

Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks

Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

Sarah Newton, Truro and Falmouth

Seema Kennedy, South Ribble

Labour

Albert Owen, Ynys Mon

Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley

Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West

Gloria De Piero, Ashfield

Ian Lucas, Wrexham

Jim Cunningham, Coventry South

Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse

John Mann, Bassetlaw

Kate Hoey, Vauxhall

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley

Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham

Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley

Stephen Pound, Ealing North

Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby

Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead

Lib Dem

Norman Lamb, North Norfolk

Vince Cable, Twickenham

Former-Tory, Former-Change UK, Former-Independent, Former ‘The Independents’, Now Lib Dem

Heidi Allen, South Cambridgeshire

Conservative Independents

Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire

Guto Bebb, Aberconwy

Richard Harrington, Watford

Oliver Letwin, West Dorset

Justine Greening, Putney

Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe

Nick Boles, Grantham

Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex

Richard Benyon, Newbury

Independent

Joan Ryan, Enfield North

Rory Stewart, Penrith and the Border

Before the 2017 election, 31 MPs announced they would be standing down. No election’s been called yet and we’re already up to 47…