MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Britain heads for an inevitable general election, MPs are making decisions about their own future career plans. So as the day-to-day politics unfurls, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually-updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…
Speaker
- John Bercow, Buckingham
Conservative
- Bill Grant, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Caroline Spelman, Meriden
- Claire Perry, Devizes
- David Jones, Clwyd West
- David Tredinnick, Bosworth
- Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
- Hugo Swire, East Devon
- Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford
- Jo Johnson, Orpington
- Keith Simpson, Broadland
- Mark Field, Cities of London and Westminster
- Mark Prisk, Hertford & Stortford
- Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks
- Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Sarah Newton, Truro and Falmouth
- Seema Kennedy, South Ribble
Labour
- Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
- Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley
- Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
- Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
- Ian Lucas, Wrexham
- Jim Cunningham, Coventry South
- Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse
- John Mann, Bassetlaw
- Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
- Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
- Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham
- Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
- Stephen Pound, Ealing North
- Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
- Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead
Lib Dem
- Norman Lamb, North Norfolk
- Vince Cable, Twickenham
Former-Tory, Former-Change UK, Former-Independent, Former ‘The Independents’, Now Lib Dem
- Heidi Allen, South Cambridgeshire
Conservative Independents
- Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
- Guto Bebb, Aberconwy
- Richard Harrington, Watford
- Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
- Justine Greening, Putney
- Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe
- Nick Boles, Grantham
- Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex
- Richard Benyon, Newbury
Independent
- Joan Ryan, Enfield North
- Rory Stewart, Penrith and the Border
Before the 2017 election, 31 MPs announced they would be standing down. No election’s been called yet and we’re already up to 47…