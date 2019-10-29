Brexit Voters Told Not To Apply for ‘Grand Tour’ Job

Brexit Voters were told to not apply for a job as Associate Producer for Amazon’s Top Gear knock off The Grand Tour. The ad, posted by producer Katie Waple, appeared in an exclusive Facebook group called ‘People who work in TV who know people who work in TV’. The group is only open to people who know at least five people who are already members.

At least one member called the questionable post out in the comments but was not responded to. Katie did not respond to Guido’s repeated requests for comment either…

October 29, 2019 at 1:27 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…

“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”