Boris Will Not be the Shortest Serving PM Ever

It has been pointed out that with the election now 44 days away, Boris will leapfrog both George Canning and Viscount Goderich to no longer be the shortest-serving PM ever. If Labour had backed an October election Labour could have prevented even this achievement…

Boris 97 days

Canning: 119 days

Goderich: 130 days

Boris (if election on Dec 12th): 141

Bonar Law: 211 days

Currently serving his 97th day in office, Boris’s tenure remains 22 days less than that of George Canning who died shortly after his election in 1827. At least Boris can find some respite if the election result doesn’t go his way…