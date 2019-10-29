Boris Gets More Abuse than all other Party Leaders Combined

Data from the FT, who have analysed abuse MPs receive on Twitter this morning, has concluded, “The most toxic tweets came from users who mentioned the Brexit party or other hard Brexit-related terms in their user description”. Fits the mainstream narrative…

However further down the article, the FT notes that abuse towards MPs is also overwhelmingly directed at… Boris Johnson. In the two-day period after the Supreme Court’s prorogation ruling, Boris Johnson received 6,507 abusive tweets – the same as Jeremy Corbyn (3,144), Ian Blackford (2,006) and Jo Swinson (1,423) combined.

The main takeaway from the article, however, is that despite all the hysteria, only 1.8% of Tweets sent to MPs are ‘toxic’. Either MPs need to learn how to use the mute button or stop whinging…