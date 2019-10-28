Rudd Currently Boycotting His People’s Vote Meeting

Guido hears that Roland Rudd and Patrick Heneghan are currently boycotting their own People’s Vote meeting – called for 9 a.m. this morning – because Baldwin and McGrory are present and he refuses to address them.

The People’s Vote campaign staff are currently waiting for him to stop having a tantrum and address the meeting he called. Who could have anticipated the People’s Vote were capable of such incompetence…

UPDATE: Looks like the staff are turning against Rudd…

.@RolandRudd told both the @FT and Radio 4 that he’s constantly in and out of the People’s Vote office and knows staff well. I’m in the office every day and I’ve never met him. — Charlie Atkins (@kinsCharlie) October 28, 2019

UPDATE II: Rudd in classic coup behaviour, now broadcasting propaganda from a TV station – Sky…

UPDATE III: Tom Baldwin launches into a succession of snide comments against Rudd, claiming there was a “boardroom coup”… but denying there is any chaos.