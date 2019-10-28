Labour Candidate Booted Out Over Anti-Semitism Tweets Re-Selected

Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt was removed as the Labour’s candidate in the target seat of South Thanet in the midst of an anti-semitism row. Last year Guido revealed she was running a ‘think tank’ which defended Ken Livingstone and Jackie Walker and questioned the “Zionist sympathies” of Jewish MPs. In response Labour’s NEC surprisingly took action

Yesterday Gordon-Nesbitt was selected again for the seat, despite being blocked by Labour’s NEC just one year ago. Guido understands lobbying from the Shadow Chancellor was crucial in turning around her fortunes…

McDonnell bailing out his dodgy allies and securing the adoration of the nastier side of his party…

October 28, 2019 at 4:08 pm

Quote of the Day

Diane Abbott tells the Shadow Cabinet…

“The PLP were in the tea room and my office crying about an election saying Jeremy should stand down in 2017. So frankly the PLP can go fuck themselves.”

