IPPR Chief Breaks Charity Law

The director of the IPPR left-wing think-tank , Tom Kibasi, has explicitly backed the Labour Party in a Guardian op-ed. He appears to be breaking the rules requiring charities to be non-partisan – an issue on which the Charity Commission has been particularly active of late. In his piece Kibasi doesn’t hold back, writing: “The country cannot afford and should not expect anything less [than a Labour victory]” and Labour’s dire state in the polls “can and must change”. Which seems a tad partisan…

The laws on charitable think tanks explicitly rule out the backing of political parties. 

No doubt the Charity Commission will have something to say about this lest they again be accused of double-standards again… 

October 28, 2019 at 3:16 pm

Quote of the Day

Diane Abbott tells the Shadow Cabinet…

“The PLP were in the tea room and my office crying about an election saying Jeremy should stand down in 2017. So frankly the PLP can go fuck themselves.”

