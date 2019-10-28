IPPR Chief Breaks Charity Law

The director of the IPPR left-wing think-tank , Tom Kibasi, has explicitly backed the Labour Party in a Guardian op-ed. He appears to be breaking the rules requiring charities to be non-partisan – an issue on which the Charity Commission has been particularly active of late. In his piece Kibasi doesn’t hold back, writing: “The country cannot afford and should not expect anything less [than a Labour victory]” and Labour’s dire state in the polls “can and must change”. Which seems a tad partisan…

The laws on charitable think tanks explicitly rule out the backing of political parties.

Almost certainly just more fake news from No10. But if true, I look forward to the days of a future Labour government that bangs up all the dodgy right wing networks that take dark money from the US and have undermined our relations with Europe. https://t.co/f2KCvQmu5n — Tom Kibasi (@TomKibasi) 20 October 2019

No doubt the Charity Commission will have something to say about this lest they again be accused of double-standards again…