Corbyn Cosies up to Fraudulent Bolivian Election Winner

As Guido pointed out this morning, Corbyn has been remarkably quiet over the US’s successful elimination of ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi. One foreign policy issue Corbyn didn’t keep quiet about this weekend was the re-election of socialist Evo Morales as the President of Bolivia. Got to keep up the Morale of his left-wing supporters…

Congratulations to @evoespueblo on his re-election as Bolivia’s President. Evo Morales and his movement have secured indigenous peoples’ rights, halved extreme poverty and presided over impressive economic growth. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 27, 2019

However, his re-election has sparked protests in the country over claims of fraud the preliminary vote count was suspended due to Morales not leading by a large enough margin (10%) to avoid a runoff. Funnily enough, the subsequent publication of the official count showed Morales winning by more than a 10% margin.

These claims that there were substantial shortcomings in last week’s election were backed up last week by the Foreign Office itself, saying

“notably the unexpected interruption of publication of voting results, undermined their credibility and transparency… We also agree that the best option would be to hold a second round to restore trust in the process and to fully ensure the democratic choice of the Bolivian people”.

Guido suspects this is one second vote attempt Corbyn won’t be a supporter of…