Chaos at People’s Vote HQ

Guy News takes you as live outside the People’s Vote campaign’s flashy headquarters. At the time of going to pixel, staff have been given the day off and have headed to a nearby cafe…

Tags:
October 28, 2019 at 11:07 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video