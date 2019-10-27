Sunday Politics Guest Rushed off after Nose Bleed

Sunday politics show guests know what to expect when stepping into the political boxing ring, but one guest on the London Sunday Politics show didn’t come away unscathed; with his interview being terminated due to an unfortunate medical emergency. Guido heard there was a massive drip on the show, but was disappointed to learn Rory Stewart had not, in fact, made an appearance…

October 27, 2019 at 12:21 pm

Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”

