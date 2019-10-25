Would the SNP Be Prepared to Leave the UK Without a Deal?

The SNP’s rhetoric around No Deal was shown up for the nonsense it is on today’s Politics Live when Sir Bernard Jenkin asked if the SNP would only let Scotland leave the UK under terms the UK could set. Ian Blackford quickly tried to move the conversation on. Clear logic making it an excruciating experience for the SNP…

October 25, 2019

