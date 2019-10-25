Sky News’ ‘GP’ Is Actually Labour Activist

This afternoon, Sky News prominently featured someone billed as a ‘GP’ to discuss the drop in MMR vaccinations. In fact, Dr Sonia Adesara is a prominent Labour activist – something Sky failed to mention…

It didn’t take long for her to start criticising the Government, repeatedly accusing them of “putting children at risk”.

In reality, Sonia is Chair of the Young Fabians Health Network, has appeared in an attack video on Jeremy Corbyn’s Facebook account, her Twitter account is littered with pro-Labour anti-Lib Dem and anti-Tory comments. No one could have anticipated this from Sky…

UPDATE: Guido understands Sonia also ran for selection as Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip but was beaten by friend-of-the-site Ali Milani. To lose to him is quite a feat…