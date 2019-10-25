More Labour Voter ID Hypocrisy

As Guido pointed out last week, Labour is hypocritically campaigning against the Government’s planned voter ID scheme, despite mandating Labour Conference attendees to provide identification. The double standards don’t just stop there…

In Poplar and Limehouse – and at Hull MP Diana Johnson’s deselection vote tonight – the local Labour party are asking attendees to bring photo ID, their membership card or a household bill. Are they saying the disadvantaged people without photo ID can’t participate in democracy?…

The vetting Apsana Begum is carrying out clearly doesn’t extend to her campaign team, however, which counts Zahin Ahmed as a key member; someone who pushes anti-semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter, and is the son of Lutfur Rahman‘s right-hand man, Ohid Ahmed.

The Bury South Labour branch go one step further, asking for both photo ID and membership cards where possible. There are fewer checks for trying to get through an airport…