Election 2019: Where the Parties Stand

Boris’s election announcement last night left the other parties reeling, with the spinning and stall-setting kicking into overdrive. The Tories are pushing hard for a fresh general election to be held on December 12, briefing that the Government is willing to play hardball to achieve it, to the point of “going on strike” as a Government with nothing being passed until one is granted. So no change from usual then…

This morning Guido brings you a handy roundup of where the other parties in Parliament stand…

The Liberal Democrats immediately started to fundraise off the back of the announcement, but look set to vote against it in Parliament. On Newsnight last night, Chuka squirmed but held firm to his ‘wait and see’ position. Which in reality means they oppose an election but don’t want to say so…

The SNP have come up with a cleverer line that they “want an election, but not on Boris Johnson’s terms.” Whatever that means…

The Greens were perhaps the most audacious, with Caroline Lucas decrying the idea of electing a fresh Parliament as a “dangerous and cynical manoeuvre.” Remainer opposes democracy shock…

As for Labour, initially, Momentum and hard-left Labour figures said ‘bring it on’, while Blairites attempted to pour cold water over the suggestion. The Labour Leadership initially followed the anti-election Blairite line which left the likes of Owen Jones and Ash Sarkar reeling. This morning the leadership have settled on the broadly meaningless form of words that they will not agree to an election “until No Deal is taken off the table.” The only way of doing that is by passing a deal (which Labour continues to vote against) or revoking Article 50 (which Labour continues to criticise).

If the EU agree to Parliament’s demand for an extension until January 31, there is no chance of leaving without a deal before then, and the future relationship would be determined by the winner of the election. If Labour wanted to deliver a much closer future relationship, nothing would stop them from doing so if they won the election. The real reason opposition parties are running scared is they think Boris will win…