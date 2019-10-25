Diane Purges Kate Hoey Live on Air

Diane Abbott purged Labour MP Kate Hoey live on air this morning, claiming the Vauxhall MP is not a Labour MP. That’ll come as news to Kate…
Peter Mandelson tells Emma Barnett…
“I think that Jeremy Corbyn himself should search his conscience and ask himself whether he’s the best person to lead the Labour Party into the general election with the best chance of success for the party.”