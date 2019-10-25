Boris’ Labour Opponent Couldn’t Be Bothered Voting in the Last Election He Stood In

There has been much speculation over labour’s controversial candidate for Boris’ Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. The 24-year-old former student politician has been caught out promoting multiple 9/11 conspiracy theories, and using the word “#jew” as an insult.

Now Guido can reveal that Milani is a more typical young voter than expected, having not voted in the last election. Despite standing in it himself…

Guido has seen Hillingdon Council’s Marked register, showing Mr. Milani as not having voted in the borough he was registered to vote in for May 2018’s local elections. He was standing for the local council in a different ward at the time, meaning there can be two explanations…

Milani is only in it for himself and can’t be bothered voting for other Labour candidates. Not even organised enough to sort out a proxy or postal ballot… He voted from a different address – therefore breaking law by being registered in the same Borough at multiple addresses. If he claims he did actually vote, Milani clearly deems electoral staff and the returning officer as incompetent…

Which one is it, Mr. Milani..?