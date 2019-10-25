Bank of America Pays Remainers Rudd and Letwin £10,000 Each

Amber Rudd and Oliver Letwin’s register of interests have revealed the two have been seriously cashing in on the speaker circuit to rake in thousands from their vital political expertise. Money well spent…

One three-hour speech followed by Q&A session saw the Bank of America fork out £10,000 apiece to the sage-like political experts – one of whom gave us the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, and the other of whom resigned from Boris’s Government claiming she didn’t think he was trying to get a new Brexit deal. They’re both set to leave parliament very soon, so expect to see the pair raking it in as much as they can, as fast as they can from these events in future…



Explains why they turned up to Parliament together that afternoon…