Top ERG Strategist Christopher Montgomery Leaves Group to Co-Edit New Magazine Full Time

ERG spartan strategist supremo Christopher Montgomery is leaving the group after three years to co-edit a new monthly print magazine called The Critic, which launches next week. Montgomery, who was previously Chief of Staff to the DUP, will be co-editing the new magazine pitched at the thinking right with Michael Mosbacher, who was until recently acting editor of Standpoint magazine. The Critic is aiming to eclipse it…

The new magazine, complete with cartoons and will appear physically in shops on Wednesday morning. Having secured funding from among others pro-Brexit businessman Jeremy Hosking, the magazine will begin with a 40,000 print run. The official launch takes place on Tuesday night…

The Critic has also pinched Standpoint‘s Robert Low as its executive editor, official historian of The Times Graham Stewart as political editor, and former editor of CapX, Oliver Wiseman, as US editor.

The first issue includes features and reviews from James Kirkup, Simon Heffer, Peter Hitchens, Lionel Shriver, Toby Young, Tibor Fischer, Lisa Hilton and Nick Cohen. Columnists include Jonathan Meades, David Starkey, Hannah Betts, Anne McElvoy, Joshua Rozenberg and Norman Lebrecht. No doubt essential right-wing reading…