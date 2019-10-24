Top ERG Strategist Christopher Montgomery Leaves Group to Co-Edit New Magazine Full Time

ERG spartan strategist supremo Christopher Montgomery is leaving the group after three years to co-edit a new monthly print magazine called The Critic, which launches next week. Montgomery, who was previously Chief of Staff to the DUP, will be co-editing the new magazine pitched at the thinking right with Michael Mosbacher, who was until recently acting editor of Standpoint magazine. The Critic is aiming to eclipse it…

The new magazine, complete with cartoons and will appear physically in shops on Wednesday morning. Having secured funding from among others pro-Brexit businessman Jeremy Hosking, the magazine will begin with a 40,000 print run. The official launch takes place on Tuesday night…

The Critic has also pinched Standpoint‘s Robert Low as its executive editor, official historian of The Times Graham Stewart as political editor, and former editor of CapX, Oliver Wiseman, as US editor.

The first issue includes features and reviews from James Kirkup, Simon Heffer, Peter Hitchens, Lionel Shriver, Toby Young, Tibor Fischer, Lisa Hilton and Nick Cohen. Columnists include Jonathan Meades, David Starkey, Hannah Betts, Anne McElvoy, Joshua Rozenberg and Norman Lebrecht. No doubt essential right-wing reading…

Tags:
People: /
October 24, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…

“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”