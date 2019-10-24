Sweary Lib Dem MEP Tries Retracting Email

Chris Davies MEP has been continuing the trend of his sweary ‘bollocks to Brexit’ Lib Dem MEP group, this time in an email in which he describes a group as “a bunch of lying duplicitous b*astards that spout greenwash”. To save the representative’s face, we’ve elected to keep schtum on who he was talking about…

The email was sent by the chair of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee yesterday, before attempting a Gmail recall four hours later. A Lib Dem press officer replied “How on earth did you get that… I don’t doubt for a second that this email is real” Unfortunately for Chris, not only had the email already been received and read – he’d actively put the quote in bold…