Lammy Accidentally Realises the Benn Act Surrenders Sovereignty

Taking to his usual high-quality, intellectual Tweeting this morning, David Lammy moaned:

The very same David Lammy who voted for the Benn Act forcing Boris to ask for any extension the EU grants; who voted for the Letwin Amendment that closed a loophole of the Benn Act; and who eight days ago actively travelled to Brussels to beg the EU for a delay beyond October 31, is now claiming it’s Brexit’s fault that Britain has failed to take back control. Next he’ll be calling the bill an act of surrender…

Quote of the Day

John Mann says any Labour MPs with a leave voting constituency must back Boris Johnson’s deal, and

“I won’t be stabbing my constituents in the back by allowing a second referendum”

