Lammy Accidentally Realises the Benn Act Surrenders Sovereignty

Taking to his usual high-quality, intellectual Tweeting this morning, David Lammy moaned:

The French President has more influence over the length of our extension than the British Prime Minister. Brexit is not taking back control, it’s giving it away. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 24, 2019

The very same David Lammy who voted for the Benn Act forcing Boris to ask for any extension the EU grants; who voted for the Letwin Amendment that closed a loophole of the Benn Act; and who eight days ago actively travelled to Brussels to beg the EU for a delay beyond October 31, is now claiming it’s Brexit’s fault that Britain has failed to take back control. Next he’ll be calling the bill an act of surrender…