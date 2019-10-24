LiveBlog: Boris to Table Election Motion Tonight

Stick with this article for updates as they unfold. Developing…
- 18:04 Momentum back election
- 17:50 Lib Dems – like the SNP – waiting to see extension details before backing election.
- 17:48 SNP say they need to see long extension secured before backing election.
- 17:47 Corbyn seen shaking his head at JRM’s claim no deal has been taken off the table
- 17:45 Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz: “Labour will back an election… once no deal has been ruled out”. Labour will wait to see the T&Cs of the EU’s extension. Labour position still fudged…
- 17:43 JRM announces Monday election vote
- 17:06 Boris has written to Jeremy Corbyn.
“This Parliament has refused to take decisions. It cannot refuse to let the voters replace it with a new Parliament that can make decisions.” He confirms if the EU offer delay until the 31st January as the Benn Act requested and MPs accept an election, Parliament will dissolve on November 6. He will continue trying to pass the WAB until dissolution occurs.
- 17:01 Boris confirms election date being sought is December 12th.
- 16:54 Tonight Boris is expected to table a motion for an election under the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliament Act to be voted on early next week. This would require 2/3 of the House to vote in favour. A tall order…