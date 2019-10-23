Salma Yaqoob Shared Rothschild Conspiracy Theory Website

Salma Yaqoob is the Corbynites’ favourite to become Labour’s candidate for West Midlands. The former Respect Party candidate – accused of intimidation and homophobia – has been endorsed by Owen Jones, Jon Lansman, and Momentum. Yaqoob has previously supported the pro-Hamas ‘Viva Palestina’ convoy, made up part of the campaign team which supported the family of Abu Hamza, and wrote an article in which she imagined Britain becoming an Islamic Republic…

Now Guido can reveal that Yaqoob has also egged on the Rothschild conspiracy theory – a trope that even Momentum admit is anti-semitic.

In 2013 the wannabe candidate linked on Twitter to conspiratorial website about “Rothschild bankers” in Iceland and London, which itself pointed readers to a longer article hitting out at Rothschild “banking puppets”, asks readers to “End [the] New World Order”, and praises Viktor Orban’s Hungarian Government for “Kill[ing] The Rothschild Banks”. She is favourite to win the selection…