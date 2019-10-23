Sadiq’s Clean Air Hypocrisy

As any Londoner with a television knows, Sadiq Khan loves putting the environment at the forefront of his work in office and is today convening political and business leaders at the International Clean Air Summit to call for more powers to tackle air pollution. Perhaps he’d be better off organising a hot air summit…

As ever with Labour, the words fail to match the actions; as since taking charge of City Hall Sadiq has done surprisingly little to clean up the 1,034 vehicles in his GLA fleet – just 7% of which are zero-emission. 93% of Sadiq’s fleet fails to meet the lofty standards he aims to force on Londoners…

This could have been expected, however, given the mayor is not on track to meet any of his lofty green promises. In 2016 he promised Londoners he would plant over two million trees during his first term in office. Based on current projections, the Mayor would need to plant over 200 trees an hour from now until election day to make good on his promise. Unluckily for Londoners’ lungs, Guido has more dirt on their mayor than their mayor has under his fingernails…