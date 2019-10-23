Rudd Wants to Speak to Man Who Deflowered Flora

Journalist Flora Gill probably wasn’t expecting a reply from her mother, Amber Rudd, when she tweeted about responding to a direct message from the American man who took her virginity ten years ago on her Gap Year. Offering a helpful suggestion for her daughter’s “perfect response” the former Home Secretary suggested she like to speak to him…

Could it be that the former Home Secretary wants to put the cad in a hostile environment?

Well Amber, it’s your lucky day. Guido can reveal the man is Jamison Newall – we have his number if you want it….

People: /
October 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.