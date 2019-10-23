Public Want General Election Now By More Than Two to One

New YouGov polling has shown that just 23% of voters do not want to see an early general election. Counter-intuitively Remain voters are much more in favour of one than Leave voters…
Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:
“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”