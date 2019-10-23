PMQs: Who’s Asking The Questions?

Q1 Dr Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton) (Lab)
Q2 Mr Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) (Lab)
Q3 Brendan O’Hara (Argyll and Bute) (SNP)
Q4 Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales) (Con)
Q5 Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde) (Lab)
Q6 Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes) (Con)
Q7 Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) (SNP)
Q8 Mr Jim Cunningham (Coventry South) (Lab)
Q9 Sir David Amess (Southend West) (Con)
Q10 Chris Elmore (Ogmore) (Lab)
Q11 Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green) (Lab)
Q12 Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith) (Lab)
Q13 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale) (Lab)
Q14 Naz Shah (Bradford West) (Lab)
Q15 Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) (SNP)

 

October 23, 2019 at 11:56 am

Sketch Round-Up



Quote of the Day

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

