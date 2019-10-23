Marr ‘Accepts He Was Wrong’ over Priti Laugh Lie

The BBC have finally apologised to Priti Patel for falsely accusing her of laughing at warnings over a No Deal Brexit. In a statement responding to 222 written complaints, the corporation said that Marr “accepts this was in fact [Priti’s] natural expression”.

Read the BBC’s statement in full here…

“Guests who appear on the Andrew Marr show expect robust interviewing that includes back and forth between themselves and Mr Marr.

Andrew Marr commented on Priti Patel laughing after he glanced up while reading a list of business leaders concerned about the impact of Brexit on their industries. He thought he saw the Home Secretary smile but now accepts this was in fact her natural expression and wasn’t indicating amusement at his line of questioning.

There was no intention to cause offence and we are sorry if viewers felt this to be the case.”