Labour Seeking Excuses to Avoid Election

After last night’s shenanigans, and based on what Boris said to the Commons, once again Britain is cautiously returning to an election footing. It’s all in the hands of the EU for now…

Labour’s previously stated position is that they’re positively ecstatic about the thought of an election, provided Article 50 is extended to January next year. In a move as unsurprising as the sun rising in the morning, however, some Labour figures are showing signs of cold feet. Any wonder given Boris’s 15 point lead in the polls?…

Most obviously giving the game away is Lord Wood, who tweeted he wouldn’t actually back an election until around 2020…

If Labour will only support a general election when “the threat of a disastrous No Deal is taken off the table” (Corbyn Sep 19), we will oppose an election until the future EU-UK free trade deal is successfully negotiated. Which can’t be what he means. So what’s the actual test? — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) October 22, 2019

An excuse that’s no doubt going to be parroted by Labour MPs keen on a second referendum…

Ken Clarke has also taken to the airwaves this morning, warning if Boris tries passing a bill to allow an election with just 50% support of MPs (rather than the two-thirds needed under the Fixed Terms Parliament Act), many Labour MPs will try amending it to allow votes at 16. Then Guido received an email from Momentum, crying out that Boris’s election call is, in fact, a ‘threat’.

The Tories can find some relief from Richard Burgon of all people, who said this morning that Labour will back an election “as soon as the EU agrees that extension.” Unfortunately in the same breath, he also gave pause for thought:

UPDATE: The first Labour MP to openly say he’ll refuse an election even if the EU guarantee an extension to the end of January…