Cameron’s Own PPS Refused to Buy his Book

It was thought that Cameron having to reduce the price of his book at Tory conference would be the low point of the former PM’s literary career. However, Guido now hears that the aversion to forking out for his book extends well beyond Tory Party members – to the education secretary, Gavin Williamson: his former PPS…

In a recent meeting with the PM, Cameron asked Williamson if he’d purchased his book, to which Gavin had to sheepishly admit he hadn’t yet (and as a Yorkshireman was holding out for a larger discount). Cameron promptly responded by throwing a copy of the book at him. Guido imagines Theresa will feel a twinge of jealousy over Cameron’s ability to lob something heavy at the former Defense secretary…