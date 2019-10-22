Twittering QCs Tetchy Over New Bar Standards Rules

Some of the most erratic QCs on Twitter really did not like Guido’s report yesterday on new guidelines for barristers on social media. Former Change UK candidate Jessica Simor QC asked Guido to take her picture out of the article which shows examples of her questionable language. Simor even attempted to argue that she had only ever sworn once on Twitter, which came as news to Guido whose cursory search quickly collated multiple instances…

Which one of these was the only time you have ever sworn on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/AvKbcU3kkX — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) October 21, 2019

It seems to Guido that one of the reasons QCs were so upset by yesterday’s article is that that there quite possibly have been a good few of breaches of these new guidelines, with the twitterers in question regularly engaging in language that may be “considered distasteful” and that is “designed to demean or insult.”

Jolyon Maugham QC has even encouraged complaints, stating that he welcomes regulatory oversight. To be fair to him, Guido can see that he has been much more careful and measured in his online conduct than other members of his profession. If you see behaviour online that is genuinely in breach (comments that have clearly been designed to demean or insult), why not report the barrister using the Bar Standards Board’s online reporting form here?