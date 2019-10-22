Mr Zen Loses It

Corbyn has a reputation for irritability and angry outbursts but not usually so early into his speeches. He doesn’t like being challenged…
Comments
Corbyn has a reputation for irritability and angry outbursts but not usually so early into his speeches. He doesn’t like being challenged…
Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:
“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”