MPs Whinging Instead of Deciding

Parliament has been mulling over Brexit for three years and debating it for some 500 hours. They now have 3 more days to consider coming to a decision. MPs received the 110-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) yesterday evening. Many chose to spend time moaning they wouldn’t have time to read it before today’s debate. Unfortunately undermining their complaints were dozens of journalists who also received the WAB and by this morning had finished looking through it and published in-depth analysis for MPs to use. Perhaps if they’d got on with reading the bill rather than complaining, MPs would have got through it by now…

On 5 Live this morning, Angela Rayner said “we haven’t had the opportunity to look at [amendments]” – despite the amendments being published last night and being a couple of pages long. Rayner also flippantly said she looked forward to shadow cabinet later this morning which would be “a more sociable time” than combing through the amendments. After all, we wouldn’t want our elected representatives to get bored, would we?

On Victoria Derbyshire, Jim Fitzpatrick claimed MPs had been in tears during Saturday’s sitting due to the “emotional stress” and the “political pressure“. Surely at this late stage in the Brexit process, the most difficult question MPs have to grapple with is what to have for breakfast. Let’s just hope tonight’s debate doesn’t run on past their bedtimes…