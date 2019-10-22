MPs Reject WAB Programme Motion

MPs have narrowly rejected the Government’s proposed timetable for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill by 308 to 322. Now we wait to see No. 10’s response…

October 22, 2019 at 7:32 pm

Quote of the Day

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

