The Met Police Commissioner has revealed that the cost of policing Extinction Rebellion‘s two-week ‘Westminster Shutdown’ cost the taxpayer at least £21 million – a figure that’s expected to rise when other costs are consolidated…

Added together with the £16 million cost of their April protests, and we’ve forked out at least £37 million this year for their arts grad student tantrums. Guido reminds policymakers that football clubs have to contribute towards the policing of their stadiums…