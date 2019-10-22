Boris and Jo’s Brotherly Love-In

For all the talk of abusive language in Parliament, this Second Reading on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is currently being conducted in a very calm and friendly manner…
Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:
“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”