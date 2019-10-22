Boris Confirms he will Pull the WAB if Government Loses Vote on Bill Timetable Tonight

Speaking to the Commons, Boris has confirmed what has been rumoured in private: the Government will pull the Withdrawal Agreement Bill entirely if MPs try meddling with the proposed timetable which will see it done by Thursday.

If MPs try elongated the process to ensure Britain hasn’t left the EU before January 2020, the Government will scrap the legislation and go for a general election.

“I will in no way allow months more of this. If Parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen and decides to delay everything to Jan it is with great regret bill will have to be pulled & we will have to go forward to GE”

Trying to stare down rebellious backbenchers who say they’ll vote for the bill but want more debate…

Quote of the Day

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

