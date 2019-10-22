Big Ben Flashes His Tip

As was announced by Parliamentary Authorities last week, Elizabeth Tower has begun the prolonged process of shedding some of its cladding. To the palpable relief of tourists who have experienced years of photographic disappointment…

This week, parliamentarians arrived in Westminster to see the tower’s spire had been uncladded, with more of the rooftop to be revealed over the next five weeks. Those opposed to Big Ben’s new rustic, utilitarian vibe, however, will be pleased to learn the scaffolding is still a long way from coming off entirely in 2021. Guido’s sure Extinction Rebellion will mourn the loss…